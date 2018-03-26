How to make sure Facebook isn't scraping your call data

An Ars Technica investigation discovered Sunday that Facebook has been gathering phone and message metadata from Android phones. Facebook claims it does not sell this data and that it was always an "opt-in" feature. Regardless, if you want to make sure Facebook isn't collecting this data, it's a fairly easy process and there's no real good reason to leave those permissions on.

Here's how...

Step one: Find your mobile phone's settings on your Android.

Step two: Scroll down to apps and tap on that.

Mark Serrels/CNET

Step three: Find and tap on Facebook.

Mark Serrels/CNET

Step four: Scroll down to Permissions.

Mark Serrels/CNET

Step five: Make sure both telephone and SMS permissions are not selected.

Mark Serrels/CNET

Relatively easy, right? With those permissions off, Facebook will no longer be able to scrape the metadata of your phone calls and messages.

Good to go!

