Everything you need to know about browser extensions in Edge

Thanks to the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, Microsoft Edge finally has browser extensions (albeit only a handful so far). We've been waiting for Edge to support extensions for over a year -- the browser debuted stripped-down and barely customizable because Microsoft wanted to keep it as secure as possible. So here's everything you need to know about installing, managing and configuring these brand-new browser extensions.

Installing extensions

To install an extension, open Edge and click the menu (...) button to open the settings menu. Click Extensions to open the extensions menu, which will display a list of your installed extensions (if you have any). Click Get extensions from the Store to open the extensions page in the Windows Store.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

Click the extension you want to download to open its Windows Store page and click the download button (extensions are free, so the button will say Free) to start the download. The extension will download and install itself automatically.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

Go back to Edge. You will see a pop-up telling you that a new extension has been installed, and you can choose whether to start using it (Turn it on) or not (Keep it off).

Managing extensions

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

To turn an extension on (or off), open Edge's settings menu and click Extensions. Find the extension you want to turn on/off and click it. You will see the extension's name above an on/off toggle; use this toggle to turn the extension on or off.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

To uninstall an extension completely, open Edge's settings menu and click Extensions. Click the extension you want to uninstall. At the bottom of the screen, click the Uninstall button to uninstall it from your browser.

Configuring extensions' individual options

Some -- but not all -- extensions have individual options that you can customize to your liking. For example, the Mouse Gestures extension lets you change and set custom mouse gestures.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

To configure an extension's options, open Edge's settings menu, click Extensions and click the extension you want to configure. If the extension has individual options, you will see a button that says Options above the Uninstall button. Click Options to open the extension's individual options in a new tab.

Using extensions

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

All of the browser extensions that are currently turned on will appear in a row at the top of Edge's settings menu. These icons are buttons -- clicking them will either perform the extension's action (e.g., the Pinterest Pin It Button will let you pin something to a Pinterest board) or open the extension's options menu. If you've used extensions in other browsers, you're probably familiar with how these shortcut buttons work.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

Because some extensions are on demand -- they perform actions when their shortcut button is pressed -- you may want to make these buttons more accessible by placing them on Edge's toolbar (instead of hidden in its settings menu). To do this, open Edge's settings menu, click Extensions and click the extension you want to configure. Under Show button next to the address bar, turn the toggle to On. The extension's shortcut button will now appear in Edge's toolbar, to the right of the address bar.