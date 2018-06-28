Dark mode in MacOS Mojave: How it works and what it does

YouTube has a dark mode. Twitter has a dark mode. Reddit has a dark mode. And now your Mac can have its own system-wide dark mode with MacOS Mojave.

Here's how to enable dark mode and what is does and doesn't do to your Mac's UI.

Now Playing: Watch this: We took a spin around MacOS Mojave public beta and here's...

Mojave dark mode

Apple introduced some semblance of a dark mode with OS X Yosemite, but it turned only the menu bar and the Dock dark. Mojave does dark mode right. On most of Apple's own apps, it turns the background black and text white. The Photos app and iTunes, in particular, look great in dark mode -- the colors of your photos and album art really pop against the black background.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Dark mode's impact is felt less in Safari. In Apple's browser, the title bar at the top turns black but web pages are displayed in the same manner as they are in regular, light mode. All that whiteness and brightness can be jarring against the dark elements of dark mode.

With Mojave still in beta, third-party apps have yet to adopt the dark mode UI but many should once Mojave is officially released in the fall. Chrome's translucent title bar, however, looks darker against a dark background. Apple's iWork apps -- Pages, Numbers, Keynote and so on -- are also on the sidelines of dark mode at the moment, but should get into the game this fall as well.

Dark to light

I haven't found a shortcut for toggling between light and dark modes, but it's not too difficult to locate it in System Preferences. Just go to System Preferences > General and you'll see the Light and Dark options at the top for Appearance.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Dark mode with Dynamic desktop

With Mojave, Apple has introduced a dynamic wallpaper that slowly changes its lighting throughout the day, going from a bright, sunny desert scene during the day and transitioning to a cool, dark screen at night. You can find it by going to System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver.

If you have the dynamic wallpaper selected, your wallpaper will change from the daylight scene to the nighttime scene when you enable dark mode (and vice versa). Without the dynamic wallpaper selected, your wallpaper stays the same when you jump in and out of dark mode, lessening its impact.

For more, here's everything you need to know about MacOS Mojave.