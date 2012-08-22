Customize your Android status bar with Omega StatusBar

If you've used more than one version of Android, you've seen some changes to the status bar from time to time. It's a handy source of information, but there's no reason not to tweak it to deliver exactly what you want. Omega StatusBar is a highly customizable app that lets you set up cool themes and quite a few more notifications than the standard Status Bar. Here's how it works:

Install Omega StatusBar here. Run the app. Make sure the first thing you do is tap Accessibility. This takes you to your Settings, and you need to tap "Omega StatusBar" so that it says On. This gives the app the power it needs to take care of business. Go back to the app and tap Off at the top, switching it to On.

If you want the app to load every time you boot your device, make sure to select Start on Boot.

Scroll down the list of content to add, change, or remove notifications. Rob Lightner/CNET Select Popups near the top to add apps that will never appear in the Status Bar. If you've got an app or two that you like except for its nasty habit of cluttering the bar, add them here. Select Themes near the top to change the look of your Status Bar and get new themes from the Play Store, if you like. The free version comes with just one, but there are several free themes in the Play Store, including an iPhone theme.

That's it! You may want to keep tweaking as you see Omega's power, and the developers promise more options to come.

Here are more ways to customize your notification area and other Android features:

Thanks to Addictive Tips for the link!