Best Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks you should know right now

Congratulations! Your Galaxy Note 9's top-shelf specs take it to another level beyond any other Android phone, including Samsung's own Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The Note 9 has a huge 4,000mAh battery and a minimum of 128GB storage. There's an excellent dual camera, a vibrant 6.4-inch screen and a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. On top of that, you get extras like a headphone jack, wireless charging and waterproofing.

Now Playing: Watch this: 6 best Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks

Those features are both fantastic to have and help support the Note 9's jaw-dropping price (it starts at $1,000), but if you know anything about the Note, it's surely that the Note 9's S Pen stylus is the real showstopping feature. This is what gives the phone capabilities that no other handset has.

The S Pen isn't the most intuitive tool to learn how to use, which is why this sampling of my favorite tips, tricks and hidden features will help get you on the right track. Learn a new Note 9 skill, or pat yourself on the back if you're a true power user who's already discovered them all.

