It's happening today.

The long-awaited new iPhones will be unveiled at an Apple event, the first from the company's new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Widely expected are:

Apple event start time and live stream

Here are all the details for Apple's iPhone event:

When : Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT



: Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT Where : To watch the event live, head to this Apple page.



: To watch the event live, head to this Apple page. How: To watch the live stream, you'll need an iPhone, iPad, Mac (Safari only), Apple TV or Windows 10 PC (Edge browser only). Owners of second-, third- or fourth-generation Apple TV set-top boxes can watch the keynote from the Apple Events channel.



