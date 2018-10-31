Livestream

A new iPad Pro with Face ID. A replacement for the MacBook Air -- finally. And maybe even a new iPad Mini for good measure. Those are just some of new items we expect from Apple at its big event later today (Tuesday, Oct. 30) in Brooklyn, New York.

Last year, Apple didn't have an October event. But for 2018, those products -- and possibly some other refreshed Macs -- are expected to take center stage, now that the frenzy over the three new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4 announced last month in Cupertino has died down.

What to expect

Here's a recap of what Apple is anticipated to announce in Brooklyn. Note that these are all rumored -- nothing is confirmed:

Most or all of the items above are widely expected. But what's an Apple event without wishcasting some more long-shot possibilities? Take all of these with a huge grain of salt -- at least for this event:

