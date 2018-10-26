A new iPad Pro with Face ID. A replacement for the MacBook Air -- finally. And maybe even a new iPad Mini for good measure. Those are just some of new items we expect from Apple at its big event on Tuesday, October 30 in Brooklyn, New York.

Last year, Apple didn't have an October event. But for 2018, those products -- and possibly some other refreshed Macs -- are expected to take center stage, now that the fenzy over the 3 new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4 announced last month in Cupertino have died down.

Here's how you can follow the event as it happens on Tuesday.

Watch live: Tuesday, Oct. 30

This is a rare East Coast event for Apple. And that means it's beginning 3 hours earlier than usual. CNET will have a group of veteran Apple watchers liveblogging on the scene backed up by dozens more around the world. (Look for the live blog link here soon.)

CNET preshow start time: 9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT (See the start time where you are)

Event start time: 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT (See the start time where you are)

Liveblog from Brooklyn: We'll have a full team liveblogging on-site -- Shara Tibken, Dan Ackerman and Scott Stein -- along with real-time photos from ace photographer Sarah Tew.

Video simulcast: Join Patrick Holland, Vanessa Hand Orellana and Lexy Savvides from our studio in San Francisco for real-time coverage and analysis. (We'll embed the video at the top of this story soon.)

Live event video: Apple is livestreaming the event. Watch it live at apple.com in the Safari browser on iPads, iPhones or iPod Touch models with iOS 9.0 or later; on Macs with MacOS 10.11 or later; on Windows PCs; or on Apple TV.

What to expect

Here's a recap of what Apple is anticipated to announce in Brooklyn. Note that these are all rumored -- nothing is confirmed:

Redesigned iPad Pros with Face ID and new Apple Pencil



A new MacBook Air successor



A new Mac Mini

Additional Mac hardware refreshes: We wouldn't be surprised to see the existing iMac and 12-inch MacBook products get updated 2018 Intel CPUs. Whether Apple will announce that on stage or just wait for its online store to unveil the news after the event is anyone's guess, however.

Most or all of the items above are widely expected. But what's an Apple event without wishcasting some more longshot possibilities. Take all of these with a huge grain of salt -- at least for this event:

Updated AirPod headphones? Despite being hinted at in the video teaser that kicked it off, these were otherwise MIA at the September event.

AirPower charging pad? Except for a curious appearance in iPhone manuals



A HomePod price cut? There's a lot to love about the Apple HomePod speaker, but its rich price tag isn't one of them. Maybe, just maybe, Apple will goose holiday sales with a price cut.

