Apple HomePod: Here are the apps you can use with your voice

There is a growing number of third-party apps that are compatible with Apple's HomePod's voice-control capabilities.

While Apple's HomePod doesn't directly support third-party music services like Spotify or Google Music, it does work with a variety of third-party apps. 

Now Playing: Watch this: Set up an Apple HomePod with ease
2:27

Messaging, to-do list and note-taking apps that have integrated SiriKit (a fancy developer tool that gives Siri access to data and features within an app) will work with HomePod.

Apple does have an official list of apps that work with Siri, but it's not tailored to just the types of apps that work with the HomePod.

We've attempted to round up as many apps that work with the HomePod as possible. If we've missed one, let us know and we will add it to the list.

Messaging apps

Using a messaging app with the HomePod you can send new messages to contacts, or have new messages read to you. Voice commands for messaging apps usually involve "Send a [app name] message to [contact]" or "Read my [app name] messages].

  • WeChat
  • WhatsApp
  • Skype
  • LinkedIn
  • Telegram Messenger
  • Crew Messaging and Scheduling
  • Confide
  • Zoom Cloud Meetings
  • Viber
  • textPlus
  • QQ

Task lists and notes

Adding a to-do or jotting down a note via a voice command is something Siri learned to do in iOS 10, and now you can do the same with your HomePod.

Tell Siri to "Create a note in [app name] called [name]" or create a to-do with phrasing such as "Using [app name] remind me to [task]."

  • Evernote
  • Remember the Milk
  • Streaks 
  • Things
  • Todoist
  • OmniFocus 2
  • Notebook
  • Take Notes, Sync
  • Rememo
  • 24me Smart Personal assistant
  • Paprika Recipe Manager 3

As previously mentioned, we will update this list as we learn of more apps or Apple adds more capabilities to the HomePod.

Apple
