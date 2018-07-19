Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best deals still available (Wednesday update)

Amazon Prime Day 2018 has ended -- and it was apparently Amazon's biggest blockbuster sale ever. The 36-hour sale officially ended at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), so you're out of luck if you wanted a nice price cut on Bose headphones, Toshiba's Fire TV or the Instant Pot slow cooker That said, we're still seeing a handful of straggler bargains. Here are the best deals that were still available as of Wednesday, July 18 at 2:11 p.m. PT.

Order via Alexa for Amazon device deals

Almost every Amazon device -- Echo speakers, Kindle readers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers and more -- was deeply discounted during Prime Day. Those discounts are gone -- unless you order via Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant. Doing so should give you access to those prices throughout Wednesday.

Read more: These Prime Day deals are still available -- but only via Alexa

Remaining Prime Day deals still available

We're still collating, but right now, the list of remaining deals is pretty short. That said, a lot of solid smart home products and networking are still on the docket.

Brother HL-L2300D laser printer for $69 ($30 off): We haven't reviewed this model, but we love the step-up Brother printer we have in the office. If you don't need any bells and whistles -- no color printing, no Wi-Fi, no AirPrint or Google Cloud Print support -- this is a strong candidate for a basic printer.

Google WiFi System ($100 for one-pack, $259 for 3-pack): You can also extend one of our other favorite mesh systems today with a Google WiFi for $30 off a single unit, and $10 off the bulk discount for a triple pack. Google WiFi can cover 1,500 square feet with a single unit. It's also sold as a three-pack, which can cover 4,500 square feet. Read CNET's review of Google Wifi.

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Switch for $120 ($40 off): Our favorite in-wall lighting system, Lutron Caseta switches replace your wall-mounted switches and work reliably with a number of other smart home devices including Nest and Alexa. They're $40 off today. You can get a few bucks off ordinary Lutron dimmers today as well. Read the CNET review of the Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Switch.

TP-Link Kasa Light Switch for $35 (16 off): Another solid smart switch you can get for cheap today, the Kasa switches are normally $51.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

August third-gen Smart Lock for $113 ($37 off): One of our favorite smart locks is almost $40 off today. The newest August smart lock installs in minutes and works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. You'll need to add a Connect Wi-Fi module for $80 if you want to control it outside of Bluetooth range, though.

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller second-gen for $175 ($25 off): This sale makes sense, as Rachio's third-gen controller is out now, but the second-gen Rachio is still great. In fact, it's our favorite smart sprinkler to date, and $25 off is a good deal. (Here's why you need a smart sprinkler if you're still in doubt.) The $175 price is for the eight-zone model, normally $200. Weirdly, the 16-zone model is on sale for even cheaper. Get the 16-zone model for $150 today, down from $250. Amazon also has a few package deals combining the Rachio and an Echo Dot. Read the CNET review of the Rachio Smart Sprinkler.

Amazfit Bip smartwatch for $70: This watch wasn't discounted on Prime Day -- because it's already crazy cheap. And it still is. If you can live with its somewhat unpolished software, the Amazfit Bip is the best smartwatch you can buy for under $100. Read the CNET review of the Amazfit Bip.

Noteworthy Non-Amazon deals

Nintendo Switch plus 1 game for $330-ish (about $30 off): Amazon was offering a nice bundle on the Nintendo Switch, tossing in a 64GB microSD card and a $20 eShop credit at no extra charge. That deal is gone, but the Walmart alternative remains: A Switch console with your choice of a single title -- including great games like Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- for about $330, which is effectively $30 off. (The exact price varies a bit, depending on the title you choose.) See the CNET review of the Nintendo Switch.

MSI Vortex G65VR-7RD gaming PC tower for $900 at Newegg ($900 off): Newegg is offering a crazy 50 percent off this monster PC gaming rig: A seventh-gen Core i7 with a VR-friendly GeForce GTX 1060 video card, 128GB SSD + 1TB hard drive.

12 months of Xbox Live Gold for $40 ($20 off): If you want to play multiplayer games on Xbox, this is a must -- now with a nice 33% discount. Gold membership includes 2 free "Games with Gold" titles per month at no extra charge.

The earlier version of this story follows. Consider any deal listed hereafter as expired, unless it's listed above.

Welcome to the final hours of Amazon Prime Day. The sale has less than 7 hours left. It officially kicked off yesterday at noon PT (3 p.m. ET), and it ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday at 2:59 a.m. ET) -- though we expect some straggler deals to continue thereafter. Several hours of serious performance issues throughout Monday created shopping frustrations, but glitches now seem to be at a minimum.

Some of the top deals have since sold out, but many are still available -- we're highlighting the best ones here. The deals herein have been verified in stock as of Tuesday, July 17, 2:28 p.m. PT.

Nearly all Amazon devices are on sale



Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Kindle readers, Ring smart doorbells: With just a few exceptions, the full range of Amazon devices is on sale, likely at the best prices you'll see between now and Black Friday. And unlike many Prime Day deals, these should stay in stock at these prices.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro -- an Amazon product following the retailer's recent acquisition -- is out of stock, "shipping in 3 to 5 weeks." But you can still order it at the sale price.

Great deals on Bose noise-cancelling headphones, smallest wireless speaker

Awesome products at great prices. Get 'em while they're hot. The Bose QuietComfort 25 isn't wireless like the top-end Bose QuietComfort 35 II, but you can now get it for almost a third of the QC35's price: $125 ($75 off). The Android version is now out of stock at the sale price, but the iPhone version is still available.

And Bose's smallest wireless speaker, the SoundLink Micro, is 30 percent off its normal $100 price: Just $70 for this water-resistant little wonder.

Roku- and Amazon-powered smart TVs starting at $130



Looking for a smart TV for the bedroom? These TVs, which have Roku or Amazon Fire smarts built-in, are just the ticket. The 32-inch TCL 32S305 Roku TV is just $130.

The 43-inch Toshiba Amazon Fire TV Edition TV is $250, which is $50 below its usual price. The 50-incher for $290 appears to have gone out of stock. (The Toshiba offers nearly identical features to the Element Fire TV we reviewed earlier.)

Xbox One, Switch and video game deals

The 1TB Xbox One S Starter Bundle can be yours for $230. That includes three months of Xbox game Pass (access to a huge library of "free" games), three months of Xbox live Gold (online multiplayer and additional free "Games with Gold" options), an HDMI cable -- and the Rare Replay game collection.

The Nintendo Switch bundle -- which includes at $20 credit for digital games and a 64GB microSD card -- was long gone within 15 minutes of Prime Day starting, but it returned, and we were able to successfully order one. It's still in stock as of our latest update.

Walmart is also offering the Switch bundled with your choice of games -- including some of the Switch's best titles, like Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- for about $330, which is effectively $30 off. (The exact price varies a bit, depending on the title you choose.)

Plenty of other games, peripherals and controllers -- for both console and PC gaming -- are on sale, too.

Fitbit Alta HR on sale, Amazfit Bip remains a great deal

One of the best Fitbits, the Alta HR, is on sale for $90 -- $30 off its normal retail price:

Note: We had earlier reported here that the Fitbit Versa was supposed to be discounted too, but that was apparently a miscommunication. So do not expect a big Versa discount this week.

That said, if you want a great smartwatch bargain, the Amazfit Bip remains an awesome "everyday low price" deal for just $70.

Moto G6 and Huawei smartphone deals

Our favorite budget phone of the year just got even more budget-y. The 32GB Moto G6 -- which works on all US carriers -- is $15 off. But the better deal is the 64GB model (with an extra gigabyte of RAM, too) for $260. That's $40 off.

Amazing prices on SD cards, USB flash drives, SSDs and more

Need more space on your PC, phone, camera -- or any other digital device? We're seeing amazing deals on storage products from SanDisk and other top-notch storage vendors. We're talking 128GB for $22.

Have a new Mac or PC? Here's a flash drive with both standard USB and USB-C connectors for just a bit more.



(Lower capacities for each are available for even less.)



Instant Pot deal is gone, but scoop up this Crock-Pot instead

The amazing Instant Pot deal is sold out, but its arch-rival, a 6-quart Crock-Pot, is still available for a mere $52.

AmazonBasics products now up to 30 percent off

Whether it's a mouse pad, luggage, bedsheets or silverware, Amazon's line of AmazonBasics products are generally "cheap but good" choices in their respective categories. And during Prime Day, the bulk of the products are up to one-third off their normal (already affordable) prices.

The best Prime Day deals in each category

Looking for specific categories of deals? Find them here:

What follows is the earlier version of this post. Info and sales below may now be out of date.

What: Amazon's smorgasbord of deals -- pretty much "Black Friday in July." More than a million products will be discounted, but not all at the same time, and not all for the duration of the event. Some will be available only during certain hours, for example, while others may sell out.

When: Prime Day starts at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT) on Monday, July 16. It runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, July 17. It will start at noon on July 16 in the UK and Australia, and run for 36 hours in both countries. Offers will differ from country to country -- we're only highlighting US deals in this post.

Who can participate: Technically, you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of Prime Day deals... but some vendors may offer discounts to all shoppers.

Early Prime Day deals available now

Amazon just unveiled a wealth of early-access deals, including an Echo Dot for $30, a Fire TV Stick for $20, a certified refurbished Echo (second-gen) for $60 and the Amazon Cloud Cam for $60 (a full 50 percent off). Check 'em out:

Just as Black Friday deals often start appearing well before Black Friday, Prime Day deals have already surfaced. As of Monday, July 16, here's what you can get:

The Echo Show for $130. That's a full $100 off the regular price and the biggest discount to date for Amazon's screen-equipped smart-home companion. The certified refurbished version is also available for $20 less. Read CNET's Amazon Echo Show review.

Free PC games from Twitch. Amazon already gives Prime subscribers free games every month. In the run-up to Prime Day and for a couple days after, it's giving away a different game every day. Many of the previous ones are still available -- but they won't be much longer, so hurry up. Today's entry: The puzzle-adventure game Hue.

Three months of Kindle Unlimited for $1. Normally $10 a month, Kindle Unlimited lets you read all the books you want, though from a relatively modest library of about 1 million titles. Take note, too, that this is for new subscribers only, and after the first three months, you'll automatically get billed at the standard rate unless you cancel.

Note: This deal is not available in Australia, instead new customers signing up will have access to two free months of Kindle unlimited.

Four months of Amazon Music for $1. Another extended trial for newcomers only, Amazon Music rivals Spotify and similar services by offering unlimited access to some 40 million songs. After your first four months, you'll get billed at the standard $7.99 monthly rate unless you cancel.

$2 movie rentals. Amazon has a smattering of newer movies you can rent, via Prime Video, for $1.99 apiece. The titles include Hostiles, Downsizing and Wonder.

3 months of Audible for $4.95 per month. The standard subscription rate for Amazon's audiobook service: $14.95 per month. Right now, Prime subscribers can get the first three months for $4.95 each, a total savings of $30. Interestingly, there's nothing to indicate this is for new subscribers only, so if you've tried Audible in the past, you may be able to get this deal.

Note: This deal is not available in Australia, alternatively new sign ups to Kindle Unlimited will receive three free months free access to Audible.

You can get discounts on other items as well. For example, some of Amazon's Everyday Essentials brands have been marked down by 30 percent. You can also save up to 25 percent on select furniture and home decor products.

Deals coming on Prime Day

Prime Day deals revealed early. Amazon just lifted the curtain on some of the deals that will be available when the event kicks off. Among them: A Kindle Paperwhite for $80 (the lowest price ever on that model, and that includes Black Friday) and a Blink XT 1 Camera System for $75 (regularly $130).

Amazon has also announced a boatload of back-to-school deals, including 30 percent off select STEM toys, a 32-inch smart TV (brand not specified) for $130 and up to 30 percent off AmazonBasics office-supply products.

A $10 credit when you spend $10 at Whole Foods. Yep, you'll get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend at least $10 at the Amazon-owned grocery chain. Thankfully, you don't need to have an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card to score this perk. Just scan the Prime Code in your Amazon or Whole Foods app when you check out.

Huawei phone deals. If you're in the market for a new phone, Huawei has a pair of deals lined up for Prime Day: The Honor View 10 for $399 ($100 off) and Honor 7X for $169 (a $30 savings).

Jabra Elite 45e sport earphones for $70. Regularly $100, Jabra's third-generation neckband earbuds will be on sale for $70. Read CNET's preview to learn more.

Save on a dashcam, get a Bluetooth speaker free. During Prime Day, you can get the popular Vantrue N2 Pro dashcam for $146 with promo code PRIMEVNP. Add the Vantrue V1 Bluetooth speaker to your cart and you'll get it for free! It normally sells for $50. The V1 is sold out, so Vantrue is now offering the E1 sweatproof earphones as the freebie. Just add it to your cart before checking out.

ViewSonic monitors and projectors. The company has discounts planned for about a dozen products, including the PX747-4K projector for $1,000 (currently $1,275) and the XG2402 FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $170 (currently $250).

Nvidia Shield TV with remote for $139. The jack-of-many-trades Nvidia 4K streaming box is currently $179, but on Prime Day you'll be able to snag it for $40 less. Read CNET's Nvidia Shield review to learn more.

Save 25 percent on a Yubico YubiKey 4. It looks like a flash drive, but this USB security key adds an extra layer of protection to your PC. Just plug it in and tap the gold button to gain access. The YubiKey 4 normally runs $40, but it'll be $30 on Prime Day.

Samsung Connect Home smart Wi-Fi system 3-pack for $99. Lowe's will offer up to 60 percent off select smart-home products, including this mesh-network combo, which normally runs $300. It earned a 4.5-star average from Lowe's customers, but read CNET's Samsung Connect Home review for a deeper dive. (Interestingly, price was one of the biggest complaints... but you can't complain about $99!)

Target deals on July 17. Not to be left out, Target will run a one-day sale on dozens of items. For example, if you spend at least $100, you'll get a free six-month subscription to grocery-delivery service Shipt. You'll also save up to 30 percent on select Google products and 30 percent on Target-exclusive home brands.

Save 25 percent on a Roccat gaming headset. The Roccat Khan Aimo is a surround-sound USB headset for gamers. It's normally $120, but on Prime Day you can use promo code 25PRIMEDAY to save 25 percent.

Purify your air for less. The Blue Pure 121 is a compact, attractive air-purifier that normally sells for $350. Starting July 17 (and not July 16 like many Prime Day deals), it'll be 20 percent off -- so about $280. That's an all-time low; it's never been below $300.

That's it for now -- check back soon for additional deals as we find them!

What is Prime Day?

Back in 2015, Amazon celebrated its 20th anniversary with a full day of discounts -- not just on Amazon-branded products, but on tens of thousands of other items as well. It was moderately successful -- OK, it was wildly popular -- despite some hiccups.

In the years since, Amazon has worked to make more products and more inventory available (so items wouldn't sell out in minutes) and simplify the means of finding sale items.

When is Prime Day?

July 16. It was just announced and, get ready for this, this year it expands to 36 hours (!) and goes global. Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg join the Prime Day fun this year.

In years past, Prime Day has fallen sometime in mid-July. Last year, for example, it was July 11 -- though in 2017 it actually started the day before and lasted a total of 30 hours. (It's kind of like the way Black Friday now starts on Thanksgiving Day or even earlier.) "Prime Day Plus," anyone?

Who can shop on Prime Day?

True to its name, Prime Day is for Amazon Prime subscribers only. If you're not a paid member, you can't take advantage of the deals. Note, though, that Prime Day is merely one of several advantages of being an Amazon Prime member.

As you may have heard, the company recently raised its annual Prime rate to $119. That's now the price for newcomers and existing subscribers alike. Ah, but will Prime Day bring a Prime subscription deal? Read on.

What kinds of deals can I expect?

There's little question that Prime Day will bring deals on many, if not most, of Amazon's branded products: Fire TV devices, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers and of course every Echo speaker.

Beyond that, look for a Black Friday-style assortment of deals in pretty much every category. There will undoubtedly be a few standouts: In 2017, Amazon offered sweet deals on a Motorola Moto G5 Plus phone and a 55-inch 4K TV with built-in Fire TV, for example. But don't get too carried away -- many of the discounts are no better than what you'll find in the average Amazon Gold Box daily deals.

Speaking of which...

How do I know if a deal is really a deal?

On the internet, every day is Black Friday -- and Cyber Monday, and Prime Day. That means you should approach every deal with some skepticism -- or at least a little bit of research.

One great place to start: CamelCamelCamel, the site that tracks Amazon price histories. (It can also notify you when Amazon products go on sale; here's how to use it to track Amazon Echo deals.)

Before you pull the trigger on any Prime Day deal, copy the URL, paste it into CamelCamelCamel's search field and check the results. You may discover that the product has indeed been priced lower in the past, and therefore may be again.

At the same time, consider using a browser plug-in such as Honey, which can instantly inform you if any third-party sellers have the same product for a lower price (which doesn't happen often, but it's worth checking).

Finally, be sure to check other sites. Best Buy, Walmart and other major stores usually trot out their own answers to Prime Day, offering loss-leader pricing on popular items.

Read more: How to make sure that Prime Day deal is really a deal.

How can I shop on Prime Day if I'm not a Prime subscriber?

As noted, you can't -- but you might be able to game the system a little. For starters, if you've never subscribed before, you can get a free one-month Amazon Prime trial. Sign up right now and you'll be able to shop Prime Day during the trial period.

It's even better if you're a student: Amazon has partnered with Sprint to offer college students a free six-month trial.

Finally, be on the lookout for a Prime subscription deal in the days leading up to Prime Day. Although it's questionable whether Amazon would offer such a deal so soon after enacting a rate increase, Prime Day's very existence is to help attract new subscribers. Thus, something like an $89 rate for new subscribers wouldn't be unthinkable.

Where else can I find info on Prime Day?

Originally published May 22, this story is updated with details, leaks and more as news comes in.

