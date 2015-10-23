Access Apple's Find My Friends app on iCloud.com

Apple on Wednesday added Find My Friends, its iOS app used to track friends and family members, to iCloud.com. Originally spotted by 9to5Mac, the addition brings the feature to computers for the first time.

With the release of iOS 9, Apple included has included the Find My Friends app in the operating system, instead of making it an optional install as it has in the past. When OS X El Capitan launched, Apple also included a Find My Friends Today widget for Mac users. The addition of Find My Friends to iCloud.com now makes it possible to gather more information about your friends' whereabouts from both Mac and Windows.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To view the location of your friends, visit this page on Apple's iCloud website and sign in with your Apple ID. Once logged in, find and click on the familiar Find My Friends app icon. A list of your friends will display on the left, with a map on the right.

Click on a friend to view his or her precise location. Overall functionality is a bit limited when compared with the iOS app, most notably missing the ability to set alerts or edit friends, but it's a start.