With privacy concerns at an all-time high, you might wince at the thought of a Google Home speaker in your bathroom. It's the most private room in your house and somewhere you deserve that extra solitude.

That said, it's difficult to deny how great it is to have Google at your beck and call while you may be otherwise indisposed. Here are nine ways Google Home is helpful in the bathroom.

Now Playing: Watch this: 4 places you should put smart speakers in your home

Make your own spa

The most obvious use for a Google Home speaker in your bathroom is music streaming while you shower. Showers are undeniably better when paired with music, and even a Google Home Mini has enough oomph to fill the most relaxing part of your day with tunes.

One thing to note here is that moisture can damage your speaker, so make sure the bathroom is well ventilated. And know that you'd be placing a Google Home speaker in the most moisture-filled room in the house at your own risk.

Adding to this, if you prefer to unwind at the end of the day with a bath, you can use Google Home to turn your bathroom into a spa. Dim the lights and play relaxing sounds or spa music while you sip a glass of wine in the bath. Or catch up on your favorite podcast or audiobook instead.

Time your kids

Whether you're dying your hair or trying to make sure your kids are really brushing their teeth for a full 2 minutes, a hands-free timer is rather handy in the bathroom. To make things even easier on the little ones, you can make a shortcut that starts a 2-minute timer when they say, "Hey, Google, toothbrush time."

Or if you have a problem with your kids taking extra-long showers, set a 10-minute timer before they hop in. When the alarm goes off, it's time to get out.

Alarm

Alarms are also useful in the bathroom. If you have a bathroom attached to your master bedroom, you might consider using the Google Home speaker in the bathroom rather than by your bedside. It'll likely still be loud enough to wake you, but you'll have to get up or yell to stop the alarm. Either way, it'll probably be more effective at getting you out of bed.

You could also set a second alarm for when you should be out of the shower or finished getting ready, so you won't be late for work.

News and weather

Use a Google Home in the bathroom to catch up on the important news and weather while you get ready. What else are you going to be doing anyway? It's not like you can't divide your attention between menial tasks and some short news updates.

By the time you come out of the bathroom, you'll know whether you should put on tennis shoes or opt for flip-flops.

When you get into the bathroom, just say, "OK, Google, good morning."

Create a to-do list while you get ready

If you'd rather spend your morning preparing for your day, use Google Home to help build your day's to-do list. Google Home works with to-do list apps like Todoist, Out Of Milk, SmartTask and more.

Just say something like, "OK, Google, let me talk to Todoist." Then you can start building a task list for your entire day and know exactly what you've got to do before you brush your teeth.

Appointments

If you have any existing obligations or meetings in your Google Calendar, Google Home can also tell you. Just say, "Hey, Google, what's on my calendar?" Or, "OK, Google, what's my next meeting?"

Or if you need to add any events to your calendar using your voice, you can do that, too. Say, "OK, Google, create an event."

Reminders

Google Home is particularly great at reminders. If you need to be reminded to call someone at a specific time or to water the neighbor's garden while they're out of town, it can do that. But the best part is that you can tell Google Home to remind you to buy something while you're at the grocery store or to talk to someone when you get to work, and it'll use your phone's location to determine when to remind you.

Google recently added location-based reminders to Google Home. So using your phone's GPS, Google Assistant will send you a push reminder when you arrive at one of the places on your list of reminders.

So the next time you have a shower thought or need to remember something important you think of while you're in the shower, just tell Google Home and it'll take care of the rest.

Reorder items

The same goes for running out of things like shampoo or toothpaste. If you see you're running low, just tell Google Home to add the item to your shopping list.

Or you can just take the initiative and go ahead and order more using your voice. Using a Google Home speaker, you can shop Google Express with your voice. Just say, "OK, Google, order more toothpaste."

Order breakfast

If you're running late or don't want to wait in line for breakfast, you can actually use Google Home to order something to eat before you've even fixed your hair.

Using favorites or recently ordered items, you can order pastries and coffee from Dunkin' Donuts with Google Home. Just say, "Hey, Google, let me talk to Dunkin' Donuts."

Google Home review: Google Home might be the virtual assistant for you.

The complete list of Google Home commands so far: There's so much it can do.