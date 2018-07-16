7 great games that will steal your summer for less

We get it, you don't want to spend the summer out in the actual sun. But don't go spending the entire indoor summer on Fortnite, there are better ways to play the days away. The list of games below is guaranteed to give you the biggest bang for your gaming buck, no matter your platform of choice.

Or you could just go back to Fortnite's fresh season 5. We won't blame you.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Retail links are to Amazon unless otherwise indicated.

Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: PC, Switch

Don't be fooled by Hollow Knight's indie beginnings or platformer trappings. After a slow introduction, Hollow Knight immediately becomes the mix of Metroid and Dark Souls you always knew you wanted. Its crushing difficulty, lack of hand-holding and slow burn storytelling may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's a particularly great cure for the Switch's summer drought.

Monster Hunter: World: Xbox One, PS4

From one punishing game to the next. Monster Hunter has always had its diehard fans, but with this year's World, Capcom lowered the barrier to entry without damaging the core monster-hunting experience that's fueled the franchise's longevity. If you want to spent your summer exploring lush tropical environments teeming with gorgeously-realizing wildlife (digitally, of course), there's no better option. Assuming you're fine beating up that wildlife in the process.

Yakuza 0: PS4

Yes, there are other Yakuza experiences to check out on the PS4, but Zero is set in a fictional version of 1980s Tokyo and Osaka, plus it's a prequel. What better way to start the cult franchise that will lure you in with its surprisingly heartfelt crime story, then keep you hooked with... real estate and hostess bar management. You read that right. Yakuza has to be played to be believed.

Fallout 4: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Recent Steam Sale favorite Fallout 4 is divisive among fans of the series' roleplaying roots, but if you dismiss the game's issues with stories and characters, there's a captivating feedback loop to dive into. Venture into the wastes, kill some mutants, recover some materials, use them to build a diner in your settlement, rinse, repeat and then it's suddenly 3 a.m. Plus, with Fallout: 76 right around the corner it's about time you reacquainted yourself with the Fallout universe.

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Complete Edition: Xbox One, PS4, PC



If you haven't played The Witcher 3 yet, just go do that now. And for those who never got to the game's two fully-realized DLCs, there's no better time to dive in and experience a duo of adventures whose heights rival and sometimes surpass those of the base game. And combined, they might steal away as many hours of your life as the main storyline.

Xbox

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Xbox One, PC

Yes, it's been surpassed in hype and player counts by its Battle Royale rival Fortnite, and yes, plenty of bugs and technical issues remain. But if you're willing to put up with those issues, and own a Xbox One X instead of the less-powerful base console, it's still hard to deny PUBG's live-die-repeat appeal.

Prime Day 2018: The best deals so far -- and everything else you need to know

Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage