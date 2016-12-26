5 tips for getting the most out of your fitness tracker

New fitness tracker? I've got some bad news for you -- simply wearing a fitness tracker isn't going to help you lose weight, according to a recent University of Pittsburgh study.

That doesn't mean you can't use your new gadget to help you on your fitness journey. It just means that you can't slap a Fitbit on your wrist and expect to start magically losing weight. Oh, and it means that you probably need some info on how to get the most out of your fitness tracker. Here are some tips on how to make that Fitbit, Jawbone, or Apple Watch work for you -- and, hopefully, last a whole six months before it ends up collecting dust in a drawer somewhere.

Set up your profile

Almost all fitness trackers come with a companion app. You'll probably need the app for various things -- like seeing your data over time -- so I'm sure you've already downloaded it. But, as tempted as you probably are, you shouldn't skip through the basic setup in order to get to the good stuff. Your fitness tracker needs that basic info -- your age, sex, height and weight -- to improve its accuracy for determining things like stride length and calories burned.

Calibrate it

Setting up your profile is step one -- for the most accurate information, you should dig into your fitness tracker's settings and calibrate the specifics (inputting your dominant hand in the Fitbit Flex, for example). Most fitness trackers offer some degree of calibration. Here's more info on how to calibrate a few of the popular fitness trackers:

Wear it on your non-dominant wrist

Most people wear watches on their non-dominant wrist. Your fitness tracker is like a watch (and, in some cases, it is a watch), and should also be worn on your non-dominant wrist. That's your left wrist if you're right-handed, and your right wrist if you're left-handed.

The reason: You move your dominant hand a lot throughout the day, and this can result in an inaccurately high number of "steps" reported by your fitness tracker. While some fitness trackers, like Fitbits, allow you to input which wrist you're wearing the tracker on (and which hand is your dominant hand), many do not -- so, to be safe, wear it on your non-dominant hand.

Connect with other apps

Your fitness tracker has its own app, but that's probably not the only app it can sync with. If you're trying to change your lifestyle for the better, there are plenty of health-related apps and services -- including MyFitnessPal for food tracking and calorie counting, MapMyRun for mapping and tracking your workouts, and MedHelp for tracking sleep and other health conditions -- that can probably tap into your fitness tracker's data.

Remember that it's just a tool

You already know that wearing a fitness tracker 24/7 isn't going to magically help you get fit or lose weight. And even if you've personalized your tracker and calibrated it to your physical specs, the data you get -- especially energy expenditure (calories burned) -- is not necessarily super-accurate, according to a study commissioned by the American Council on Exercise.

Your fitness tracker can definitely be a useful tool in your fitness journey, but it's just that -- one tool of many. Don't make the mistake of thinking that wearing your fitness tracker and achieving its built-in goals (such as 10,000 steps per day) will make up for working out and eating well.