The toilets and tech saving lives in India.
Just before the coronavirus crisis, CNET visited New Delhi to learn about a tiny startup reinventing public health and sanitation.
Ashwani Aggarwal wants to give public toilets a designer flare.
The Swachh Bharat mission, launched in 2014, was an ambitious effort to stop open defecation. It's far from reaching that goal.
Codified into near celebrity status from years of social work, Bindeshwar Pathak takes a "toilet first, temple later" approach to a better India.