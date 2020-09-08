A Dirty Job

The toilets and tech saving lives in India.

In India, an indestructible toilet may be the key to saving lives

Just before the coronavirus crisis, CNET visited New Delhi to learn about a tiny startup reinventing public health and sanitation.
A street artist in India is searching for his toilet masterpiece

Ashwani Aggarwal wants to give public toilets a designer flare.
India spent $30 billion to fix its broken sanitation. It ended up with more problems

The Swachh Bharat mission, launched in 2014, was an ambitious effort to stop open defecation. It's far from reaching that goal.
A toilet museum meets decades of sublime sanitation

Codified into near celebrity status from years of social work, Bindeshwar Pathak takes a "toilet first, temple later" approach to a better India.
How smart toilets are saving lives in India

India's sanitation is broken, but there's a plan to clean it up

Garv Toilets is seeking to improve public bathrooms in India, delivering a basic need to millions of people.
